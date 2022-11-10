Autumn Internationals: Jonny May returns for England as Eddie Jones changes five for Japan

Jonny May has recovered from a dislocated elbow and will start for England on Saturday

Jonny May returns for England as head coach Eddie Jones makes five changes for Saturday's home Test match against Japan.

May comes in for Joe Cokanasiga out wide with Jack van Poortvliet selected to start at scrum-half. Owen Farrell will lead England out at Twickenham and earn his 99th international cap. Marcus Smith stays at fly-half.

David Ribbans will make his England debut at lock and he will play alongside Jonny Hill in the engine room. Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Kyle Sinckler form England's front-row unit.

Sam Simmonds is handed the No 8 jersey instead of Billy Vunipola, who moves to the bench. Manu Tuilagi will also be among the replacements as Guy Porter links up with captain Farrell in midfield.

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Guy Porter, 12. Owen Farrell (captain), 11. Jonny May, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Jack van Poortvliet, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. David Ribbans, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Maro Itoje, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: 16. Jamie George, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Joe Heyes, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Billy Vunipola, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Henry Slade, 23. Manu Tuilagi.

