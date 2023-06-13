Paul Rendall: Former England rugby international dies aged 69 after battle with motor neurone disease

Former England rugby union international Paul Rendall has died at the age of 69 after a battle with motor neurone disease

Rendall, who played as a prop, featured 28 times for his country after making his debut during the 1984 Five Nations.

His nickname 'The Judge' was earned on his first tour when he served as judge at the players' "kangaroo court" and apportioned fines.

Brian Moore, who played alongside Rendall in England's front row, said: "Paul looked after me when I was a fledgling international, in the hard school of the front row.

"He was the best of men and a superb technician. I, and the world of rugby, will miss him greatly. RIP The Judge."

Peter Wheeler, who played alongside Rendall as hooker, said: "Paul was tremendously strong and solid in the scrum, and I always felt safe with him as my prop.

"He was also great fun, a very special character. I have a picture of me prosecuting at a court session on tour looking at The Judge in fits of laughter.

"He always had words of wisdom that made everyone laugh. I am very sad that he has died. He will be very much missed by the game and all who knew him."

After retiring from playing, Rendall was head coach and director of rugby at Bracknell RFC, presiding over five promotions in six seasons.

A Bracknell statement read: "Paul's contribution to Bracknell RFC and the wider rugby community is immeasurable and his humour, good nature and spirit will be greatly missed by all that knew him."