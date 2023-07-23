Billy Vunipola and Ollie Lawrence return to England training squad ahead of Rugby World Cup

Powerhouse forward Billy Vunipola returns to the England squad

Billy Vunipola, Ollie Lawrence and Bevan Rodd have returned to England's 40-man training squad which assembled at Pennyhill Park on Sunday.

Vunipola and Lawrence have joined up with the squad following their rehabilitation from injury.

Saracens No 8 Vunipola and Bath centre Lawrence are both working their way back from respective knee injuries, with the former undergoing surgery earlier this summer.

Ollie Lawrence has been racing to recover from injury in time for the World Cup

Sale prop Bevan Rodd has also rejoined the group at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre, while Harlequins wing Cadan Murley and Gloucester prop Val Rapoava-Ruskin have been omitted.

Head coach Steve Borthwick is continuing preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which starts in September.

England will play four warm-up matches next month, the first two against Wales, home and away, on August 5 and 12 respectively, then take on Six Nations champions Ireland in Dublin (August 19) and Fiji at Twickenham the following week (August 26).

Sale's Bevan Rodd has also joined the international squad

Borthwick is due to announce his final World Cup squad on August 7, with England set to launch their World Cup campaign against Pool D rivals Argentina in Marseille on September 9.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England full-back Elliot Daly tells fans they can expect an exciting brand of rugby as Steve Borthwick's squad continue their preparations for the World Cup England full-back Elliot Daly tells fans they can expect an exciting brand of rugby as Steve Borthwick's squad continue their preparations for the World Cup

The full squad of 40 players assembled at England's Pennyhill Park training base is as follows:

Forwards (22)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints)

David Ribbans (Toulon)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Jack Willis (Toulouse)

Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs (18)

Henry Arundell (Racing 92)

Danny Care (Harlequins)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby)

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Owen Farrell (Saracens)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears)

Joe Marchant (Stade Francais)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby)

Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

Anthony Watson (unattached)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)