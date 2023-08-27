Rugby World Cup: Jonny May replaces injured Anthony Watson in England's 33-player squad

Jonny May scored England's first try against Fiji

Jonny May has replaced Anthony Watson in Steve Borthwick's official England squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Watson has been ruled out of the tournament by a calf injury so May, who scored in Saturday's defeat to Fiji, has filled the gap in the 33-man party to be submitted to World Rugby on Monday.

The only other name missing from the group originally named by Steve Borthwick on August 7 is Jack van Poortvliet whose ankle problem means he has been replaced by Alex Mitchell.

Elliot Daly and Kyle Sinckler are also present as they continue their recovery from respective knee and pectoral injuries.

More to follow...

England's official 2023 Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards (19)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 102 caps)***

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)*

Theo Dan (Saracens, 3 cap)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 18 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 52 caps)*

Jamie George (Saracens, 79 caps)**

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 70 caps)*

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 100 caps)***

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 21 caps)*

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 82 caps)**

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps)

David Ribbans (Toulon, 8 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 63 caps)*

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 70 caps)**

Jack Walker (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 13 caps)

Backs (14)

Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 8 caps)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 90 caps)*

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 59 caps)*

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 107 caps)**

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 85 caps)**

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 21 caps)

Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 19 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 73 caps)**

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 24 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)**

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 124 caps)***

*denotes number of Rugby World Cup tournaments played