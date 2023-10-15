Rugby World Cup: England head coach Steve Borthwick says his side have silenced the critics

"A lot of people said we wouldn't get out of the pool. We got out of the pool, now we got out of the quarter-finals," England head coach Steve Borthwick says his side have silenced the critics.

Owen Farrell steered England into the semi-finals of the World Cup after Borthwick's side faced down a Fiji fightback in a dramatic 30-24 victory in Marseille.

England appeared to be cruising into the next round when they led 24-10 heading into the final quarter thanks to tries by Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant and Farrell's pinpoint kicking at Stade Velodrome.

But their foundations shook when Peni Ravai went over in the 65th minute and a nerve-jangling finish beckoned as Vilimoni Botitu crossed to level the score soon after.

Farrell landed a drop-goal to usher in the unbearably tense closing minutes and with Fiji throwing the kitchen sink at them, they picked off a loose pass and sped downfield through Ben Earl.

Farrell landed his fifth penalty and despite one final assault from the Islanders, the white wall held firm to secure a semi-final against either France or South Africa.

Farrell kicked England into the World Cup semi-finals

Borthwick said: "These players have an opportunity in Paris in the semi-final," said Borthwick, who continued with the world-is-against-us narrative. "I am sure we will be written off again but these players rise to the occasion."

Farrell scored 20 points and led from the front on his return as starting fly-half, and Borthwick added: "I think he is a fantastic leader. He is the kind of leader I know I would want to follow on to the pitch.

"I think he is a brilliant player who thrives in the contest, and especially in these big occasions he just gets even better."

England find themselves one win away from a second successive World Cup final appearance, and while they will start as clear outsiders to progress further on Saturday, Borthwick's team made it five successive victories in the tournament.

"Today, for large parts we controlled the game and then had a couple of thunderbolts that hit the team in quick succession," he added.

"I think you've seen in a (recent) period of time the England team weren't coming back to win that game, and this team did.

"We talked about scenarios and how you handle different situations. I think the players are drawing on all of those experiences now."

England controlled the closing minutes of an enthralling encounter in exemplary fashion as Fiji threatened to complete a recovery act they almost pulled off against Wales last month.

Farrell said: "I thought the team was brilliant in those moments. We managed to wrestle our way back into the game and we got in the right parts of the field.

"We managed to take our chances. Not just that, but we backed it up with a big defensive performance on the back of that.

"There are a lot of good teams left in this competition.

"We have got to have a massive amount of respect for what other teams can do - that is what this stage is like. You saw from Fiji today how much power and skill they had, and they could turn it on in the blink of eye.

"We will prepare the way we have been doing over the past five-six weeks we have been here. We will enjoy getting to a big occasion and a big week, and we will attack it."

Ollie Lawrence consoles Waisea Nayacalevu after the final whistle

Fiji bowed out, but not before producing further evidence of their game-breaking and try-scoring brilliance that troubled Wales and pushed England - who they beat for the first time ever at Twickenham in August - to the limit in Marseille.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui was left speechless after his side's colossal display.

"I couldn't be prouder of the boys," he said. "We have worked so hard from week one. 15 weeks they have shown where they belong on the world stage.

"It is a bit of an emotional moment.

"This is a different Fiji team and I think it is just the start of something special.

"They wanted to create a new identity and I think they have done that."

Footage emerged on social media of fans fighting in the stands at Stade Velodrome after England scored their opening try in the first half.

World Rugby has confirmed that a small number of fans were ejected from the stadium as a result.