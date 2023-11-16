Abbie Ward: England lock set to return to playing in Bristol Bears opener 17 weeks after giving birth
England second row Abbie Ward became a mother in July when she gave birth to her first child Hallie; the 30-year-old set her sights on returning to playing for the start of the domestic season and could make an appearance for Bristol Bears against Sale Sharks on Saturday
Last Updated: 17/11/23 10:44am
Abbie Ward is in line to make her playing return for Bristol Bears in their Women’s Premiership season-opener on Saturday, just 17 weeks after giving birth.
The England second row became a mum in July when she gave birth to her first child Hallie, and had previously stated her intention to return to playing for the start of the domestic season.
Ward is now in contention to face Sale Sharks at Ashton Gate either in the starting XV or as a replacement for the Bears, who are coached by her husband Dave.
"This is a big week training for her, I can't understate that," Bristol boss Ward told BBC Radio Bristol. "She's done a couple of weeks of contact now, but she's probably not done it as much as she wanted to in a 15-on-15 setting.
"For her to come in and get a shot at either starting or on the bench this weekend, she's got to train well. She has done that, all credit to Abbie she has.
"It's not easy on both sides of the coin, and as a coach I have to be fair to the team and I have to be fair to Abbie as well.
"If I gave her selection, she'd hate me forever as a coach and as a husband, so she's definitely not going to be given anything. What she'll get either way this weekend is what she's earned."
Ward, who has been capped 61 times by England, made her most recent appearance for the Red Roses in last year's Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand and is the first contracted member of the team to have a child since it went professional in 2019.
Speaking to Sky Sports in March, the 30-year-old spoke about how she wanted to show other athletes it is possible to balance their careers in their chosen sporting discipline with motherhood should they so choose to.
"It's definitely been up until now that players would wait until the end of their careers before having children or cutting their careers short," Ward said.
"I wanted to let people know, I am still training, still very much a Bristol Bear and a Red Rose, it's going to be hard but a very exciting time ahead.
"It's about showing that it's an option now, but not putting other athletes under pressure. If people choose to end their career and go down another route, then that's also important.
"I don't want to put pressure on other sportswomen to say you have to get back. I'm obviously putting pressure on myself, and I know it's going to be very difficult, but I know there is that support structure around for me and everyone is so excited."