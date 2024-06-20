Eddie Jones believes Japan will take England to the wire as Jamie George says former coach's mind games won't unsettle team

Eddie Jones has warned England they will be taken to the wire as Japan target a major upset in Saturday's clash in Tokyo, while England skipper Jamie George says his former head coach's mind games won't unsettle them.

Jones' second spell as Japan boss begins at the National Stadium where he is facing the side he coached for seven years until he was sacked in December 2022 because of a slump in results.

Adding further intrigue is that for the first time he will be coming up against Steve Borthwick, his former number two with both the Brave Blossoms and England who succeeded him at Twickenham.

Japan are expected to be swept aside, but Jones is backing a young team that features four debutants including university full-back Yoshitaka Yazaki to defy expectations.

"We're really looking forward to this game," said the Australian.

"We know England are a strong side and have got their traditional strengths of set-piece, kicking and kick chase. And they've developed line speed. What better start is there to see where we're at?

"Whatever we do in this game, we are going to take England right to the last moment. I've got a really good feeling in my bones that we're going to take them right to the last moment.

Image: Japan head coach Jones says he 'feels it in his bones' that his side will take England to the wire in Tokyo

"If we're good we'll win the game. If we're not good enough, we'll work out what we've got to do to get better. It's pretty simple."

England sprang a surprise by naming their team on Tuesday, 48 hours ahead of schedule, in an unprecedented break from tradition by Borthwick.

It has spared the tourists any potential selection mind games from Jones, rugby's arch-disruptor who was gracious about Borthwick when announcing his own side.

"For a young guy Steve is doing a great job. England's a high-pressure job. You get more scrutiny than any other job in the world and he's handled that pretty well," Jones said.

Image: Jones will come up against his firmer No 2 Steve Borthwick, now England head coach, for the first time

"He's reassembling that team, he's kept a number of the senior players but is starting to bring some young players through.

"It's a very good team. Excellent team. Great selections. Really pleased for their squad."

George: Jones mind games will not unsettle England

England skipper George insisted his side would not be unsettled by any mind games from Jones as they prepared to face their former head coach for the first time since he was sacked.

Jones' seven-year Twickenham stewardship ended 18 months ago and after a disastrous and short-lived stint back with Australia, he was placed back in charge of Japan.

"I'm not sure that we can distract ourselves or be worried about too much of that kind of thing," George said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George told Sky Sports Borthwick's squad wil not holding back as they prepare for the summer tour of Japan and New Zealand

"This is a huge game for Eddie - his first game with Japan and us going back there for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. There are some great memories and some not-so-great memories!

"But we've got a huge amount of respect for Eddie. He did great things for English rugby and he prepares his teams very, very well. He'll have a really good plan in terms of how to break us down.

"When he speaks about Japanese rugby, he speaks a lot about moving the ball, playing a fast game, high tempo - so that's possibly coming.

"But at the same time, who knows with Eddie - he's a bit of a master of his craft, isn't he?"

England's summer fixtures (UK and Irish time)

Saturday June 22 - vs Japan (6.50am)

Saturday July 6 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

Saturday July 13 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

Ireland's summer fixtures (UK and Irish time) - live on Sky Sports

Saturday July 6 - South Africa vs Ireland (4pm), live on Sky Sports

Saturday July 13 - South Africa vs Ireland (4pm), live on Sky Sports

Wales' summer fixtures (UK and Irish time) - live on Sky Sports

Saturday June 22 - vs South Africa (2pm), live on Sky Sports

Saturday July 6 - vs Australia (10.45am), live on Sky Sports

Saturday July 13 - vs Australia (10.45am), live on Sky Sports

Stream rugby's summer internationals in 2024 and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.