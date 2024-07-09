George Furbank: New Zealand's Stephen Perofeta wary of threat posed by England full-back for second Test

Stephen Perofeta has warned New Zealand they must be prepared for the threat posed by England full-back George Furbank in the second Test on Saturday.

Furbank gained 85 metres with the ball in hand, plus 27 post-contact metres, and beat a team-highest six defenders as England were edged out 16-15 by the hosts in Dunedin last weekend.

Opposite number Perofeta was full of praise for the Northampton Saints No 15's display and expects him to again be one of England's main attacking outlets in Auckland, a match which is live on Sky Sports.

"Furbank was impressive, eh?" Perofeta said.

"His running ability and his strength through the contact side of things was pretty good, and it set the England attack alight.

"It was what we expected and something we'll expect again this week."

New Zealand head into the second Test in Auckland aiming to extend a winning run at Eden Park to 50 games, with their last defeat at the ground coming against France in 1994.

Assistant coach Jason Holland expects the All Blacks to face another intense defensive challenge from England, particularly around the ruck as was the case at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

"That was Test-match footy, the intensity of England around the ball," Holland said. "The defence is pretty up and in, and pretty full on.

"It was good little learnings and good for us to challenge us on ways to get momentum when we've got the ball."

Perenara blow leaves All Blacks short at scrum-half

New Zealand are struggling for options at scrum-half after TJ Perenara was ruled of Saturday's second Test against England due to a knee injury.

Perenara made his first All Blacks appearance since 2022 in the series opener in Dunedin having recovered from an Achilles problem.

But his comeback was cut short when he limped out of the 16-15 victory towards the end of the first half and he will play no part in the Eden Park rematch.

It leaves New Zealand exposed at scrum-half following the international retirement of Aaron Smith, who is now playing club rugby in Japan.

"We are waiting on a specialist to determine an exact return to play date," Holland said. "Hopefully it is not too long, but we haven't got an exact date yet."

Finlay Christie, who came on as a replacement in Dunedin, is poised to start against England in Perenara's absence. New Zealand are set to name their team for Saturday in the early hours of Thursday morning.

