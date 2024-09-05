England rugby: Felix Jones' resignation as defence coach 'deeply disappointing' says RFU chief Bill Sweeney

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney says the resignation of England defence coach Felix Jones is "deeply disappointing" and "came out of the blue".

Jones quit his role after just seven months with sources close to the Irishman claiming that was due to him being "unhappy with the unstable working environment".

The 37-year-old had transformed England's defence since taking up his position after the 2023 World Cup, with Steve Borthwick's men conceding 13 tries in the 2024 Six Nations compared to 18 a year before.

Image: Jones is leaving his role with England after just seven months

England have also lost the services of strength and conditioning expert Aled Walters, who has linked up with Andy Farrell's Ireland.

Sweeney said: "We are deeply disappointed that this has taken place with no indication that it was going to happen. It came out of the blue.

"I feel for Steve [Borthwick]. He has made some choices and has brought some people in and I feel for him at the moment.

"We've seen some good momentum and progression in terms of how the England team has been playing under Steve as head coach.

"There is huge excitement around the squad about how the team played at the back end of the Six Nations and on the summer tour to New Zealand, which was really encouraging.

"We've got the autumn coming up, so for that to happen was massively disappointing.

"What I can say though is that Steve has absolute 100 per cent support from us - from me personally and of the RFU.

"I can also say categorically he has the full support 100 per cent of the squad. The players are very keen to get this message across that they feel they're building something special now."

The RFU has also yet to agree a new contract with skills coach Kevin Sinfield, who was due to step down after the summer tour.

