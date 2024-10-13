 Skip to content

Canada 12-21 England: Red Roses retain WXV1 crown

Red Roses defend WXV1 title with hard-fought victory over Canada as incredible unbeaten record approaches two years since last defeat; Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern and Maud Muir tries see off spirited Canadian side

Sunday 13 October 2024 08:05, UK

The Red Roses hold the WXV1 trophy aloft following victory over Canada
Image: The Red Roses hold the WXV1 trophy aloft following victory over Canada

England overpowered Canada 21-12 to retain their title in Sunday's WXV1 decider in Vancouver.

The Canadian hosts put the Red Roses under intense pressure, but the defending champions fought back, extending their winning run to 20 matches with a nine-point victory.

Canada dominated early with a penalty in the opening minutes of the game, but England quickly responded.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern and Maud Muir put the defending champions on the scoreboard with a try each, while Helen Rowland booted three conversions.

Canada took a lead midway through the second term with a penalty conversion but could not keep momentum.

Trending

Alysha Corrigan of Canada charges into the defence during the WXV1 Pool match between Canada and England
Image: Alysha Corrigan of Canada charges into the defence during the WXV1 Pool match between Canada and England

England faced an additional challenge in the second half when full-back Ellie Kildunne was yellow-carded, leaving them a player down.

After a defensive battle between the two sides, Bern retook the lead for England after breaking a Canadian tackle on the try line.

Also See:

A late try from Aldcroft secured the win for England, who have not lost a game since the dramatic 2022 World Cup defeat to New Zealand.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!