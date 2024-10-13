Canada 12-21 England: Red Roses retain WXV1 crown

England overpowered Canada 21-12 to retain their title in Sunday's WXV1 decider in Vancouver.

The Canadian hosts put the Red Roses under intense pressure, but the defending champions fought back, extending their winning run to 20 matches with a nine-point victory.

Canada dominated early with a penalty in the opening minutes of the game, but England quickly responded.

Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern and Maud Muir put the defending champions on the scoreboard with a try each, while Helen Rowland booted three conversions.

Canada took a lead midway through the second term with a penalty conversion but could not keep momentum.

Image: Alysha Corrigan of Canada charges into the defence during the WXV1 Pool match between Canada and England

England faced an additional challenge in the second half when full-back Ellie Kildunne was yellow-carded, leaving them a player down.

After a defensive battle between the two sides, Bern retook the lead for England after breaking a Canadian tackle on the try line.

A late try from Aldcroft secured the win for England, who have not lost a game since the dramatic 2022 World Cup defeat to New Zealand.

