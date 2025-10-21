Emily Scarratt: Former Red Roses captain and England World Cup winner announces retirement from rugby union

Former England captain and two-time World Cup winner Emily Scarratt has announced her retirement from all levels of rugby union.

The 2019 World Rugby Women's Player of the Year made her international debut in 2008 and earned 119 caps for the Red Roses, with Scarratt part of the squad that won the Rugby World Cup - on home soil - this September.

Her final international appearance came against the United States, where she became the first English player - male or female - to play in five Rugby World Cups, with Scarratt ending her career as the highest points scorer in Red Roses history.

"It's been the greatest privilege to wear the England shirt and to represent my country for so many years," Scarratt said. "Rugby has given me everything; incredible team-mates, memories, and experiences I'll carry with me forever.

"I still love the game, but the time feels right to step away. You don't always get the chance in sport to make that decision for yourself, and I feel so lucky to do so on my own terms, proud of everything I've been part of.

"From my first cap in 2008 to walking out in front of more than 80,000 people at a World Cup final, the journey has been incredible. To have witnessed and played a part in the transformation of women's rugby from amateur to professional is something I'm immensely proud of."

Scarratt amassed 754 points for the Red Roses through 54 tries, 158 conversions and 56 penalties, with Scarratt third on the all-time England women's caps list and on the all-time tries scored tally.

Red Rose head coach John Mitchell added: "Emily is a once-in-a-generation player. Her quality, her calmness under pressure, and her ability to lead by example set the standard for everyone around her.

"There was no better example of this than the role she played during the recent World Cup, where she added immense value off the field, despite not playing as much as she might have hoped for - that is just the kind of special person that she is.

"She's had a huge impact on the Red Roses and on women's rugby globally, and we're thrilled she'll continue to share that experience through a different role."

Having already begun her coaching journey with Loughborough Lightning in Premiership Women's Rugby, she will take on a specialist coaching and mentoring role with the RFU this season, supporting player development across the England pathways and helping nurture the next generation of talent.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney added: "Emily's contribution to English rugby cannot be overstated - on and off the field she has been a model professional, a leader, and a role model for thousands of girls who have picked up the ball because of her.

"We're delighted that she'll remain part of the England Rugby family in the season ahead and continue to help shape its future."