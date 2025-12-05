Tom Curry: England flanker avoids disciplinary action for Felipe Contepomi 'tunnel bust-up' after Argentina win

England flanker Tom Curry will not face disciplinary action following his alleged tunnel bust-up with Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi.

Argentina lodged an official complaint against Curry in the aftermath of England's 27-23 victory at Allianz Stadium on November 23.

Contepomi claimed he had been shoved and told to "f*** off" by Curry in the tunnel, accusing the British and Irish Lions back rower of being a "bully".

Six Nations Rugby, organisers of the Autumn Nations Series and its disciplinary process, requested England's view of the incident and subsequently cleared both parties of any wrongdoing.

"On considering all factors leading into and beyond the incident, based on the balance of information, and acknowledging a highly-charged end to the fixture, no formal sanction will be issued to either party," a Six Nations statement read.

"However, this incident will remain on record, and should a similar incident occur in future tournaments, the record of this incident will be brought to the attention of the relevant Disciplinary Committee."

Image: Curry will face no disciplinary action

Curry's late tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia, which resulted in the full-back suffering an ACL knee injury, was the catalyst for the confrontation.

His challenge was punished with a penalty but not referred to the television match official, and the Sale back row avoided a citing because the offence did not meet the red card threshold.

With Mallia off the field, the Pumas were forced to close out a desperately tight game with 14 men as England ground out a fourth successive autumn victory.

Contepomi left the coach's box to protest the tackle, and at the final whistle a brawl broke out between the teams, which then extended to the flashpoint with Curry.

"Curry, let me say, it is probably part of his nature to bully people. He came into the tunnel and he gave me a little smack. He is 27, strong. I am 48," Contepomi told reporters in his post-match press conference.

"I was standing there. He was coming to say 'hi' to one of our coaches but we were upset because he was reckless and broke our player's knee.

Image: Curry's tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia sparked the confrontation with Felipe Contepomi

"When he came I said, 'mate, you broke his knee', he said, 'f**k off' and pushed me. Maybe that's the way he is. I don't know him. I'm not happy with the situation.

"After breaking someone's knee you need to be at least humble enough and respectful to say, 'sorry I did something wrong'. But he went the opposite.

"Maybe it's his way of being a bully. If we want bullies in this game, good on them. I know it's rugby, but if we don't look after each other in rugby, it could be dangerous."