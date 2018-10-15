Toulouse and Scotland lock Richie Gray ruled out for four months

Scotland lock Richie Gray is out of the November internationals

Toulouse and Scotland suffered a blow on Monday with the news that lock Richie Gray needs a back operation that will rule him out for "around four months".

Gray, capped 65 times by Scotland, will miss the November Tests and also at least the start of the Six Nations next year.

The 29-year-old, who previously underwent surgery for a back injury in summer 2017, has only played 60 minutes of rugby this season, against Agen on October 6.

Toulouse coach Ugo Mola also confirmed that the Top 14 club and France would be without winger Yoann Huget (meniscus) for up to three weeks.

Scotland are already without full-back Stuart Hogg and tight-head prop Zander Fagerson for the November fixtures against Wales, Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is set to name his squad for those games on Wednesday.