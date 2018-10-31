Stuart McInally to captain Scotland against Wales

Stuart McInally will captain Scotland for the second time

Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally will lead out Scotland for the second time after being named captain for Saturday's Test against Wales in Cardiff.

With Clermont Auvergne's Greig Laidlaw unavailable, as this weekend's match is being played outside of the World Rugby international window, and club-mate John Barclay still out injured, McInally has again been given the honour by head coach Gregor Townsend.

Racing 92's Finn Russell is also ineligible due the game falling outside the international window, so Townsend has named Adam Hastings at fly-half. The 22-year-old will make his third start for Scotland and fourth appearance overall.

Adam Hastings started in Scotland's 44-15 win over Argentina in June

McInally is one of four players, along with Hastings, loosehead prop Allan Dell and full-back Blair Kinghorn, who started Scotland's last game, a 44-15 win over Argentina in June.

Scotland's back-line is boosted by the return of five Glasgow Warriors - wingers Tommy Seymour and Lee Jones, centres Huw Jones and Alex Dunbar, and scrum-half Ali Price.

In the pack, lock Jonny Gray, prop Willem Nel and back-rowers Hamish Watson and Ryan Wilson - who were all rested during the summer - reclaim their slots alongside lock Ben Toolis and back-row Jamie Ritchie.

Darcy Graham could make his Scotland debut

Edinburgh's Darcy Graham, who is named on the bench, is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Townsend said: "We've had a productive two weeks, both in St Andrews and Edinburgh, and the players have worked hard to put our game into place.

"As always we expect a very tough Test match against Wales in Cardiff - a contest that will be physically and technically demanding in a noisy arena. It's a challenge we look forward to facing."

Scotland: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Alex Dunbar, 11 Lee Jones; 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price; 1 Allan Dell, 2 Stuart McInally, 3 Willem Nel; 4 Ben Toolis, 5 Jonny Gray; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Ryan Wilson

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Alex Allan, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Grant Gilchrist, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 George Horne, 22 Peter Horne, 23 Darcy Graham