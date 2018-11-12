Gary Graham added to Scotland squad after England call-up

Gary Graham in action for Newcastle Falcons in October

Gary Graham has been added to the Scotland squad for their remaining autumn internationals, despite being called up to England's Six Nations squad earlier this year.

The Newcastle Falcons back-row - son of former Scotland prop George Graham - was eligible for England on residency grounds but he did not play, meaning that he is free to link-up with Gregor Townsend's team.

Scotland face South Africa and Argentina on the next two Saturdays and Graham joins the squad in place of injured Scarlets flanker Blade Thomson, who remains under concussion protocol.

Scotland vs South Africa Live on

Stirling-born Graham, 26, was a former Scotland U20 international before his call-up by England.

"I'm Scottish through-and-through but England asked me first as I'm eligible through residency," Graham said.

"It would have been a silly opportunity to pass up, as I hadn't been selected for a Scotland squad since U20s.

"I'm absolutely delighted to get this opportunity. I phoned Gregor to assure him I wanted to play for Scotland, and always wanted to play for my country.

"It's where I'm from and where I played most of my rugby."

SQUAD UPDATE | Graham replaces injured Thomson.



Newcastle Falcons back-row Gary Graham has been added to the Scotland squad for the 2018 Autumn Tests, as an injury replacement for Scarlets flanker Blade Thomson.



FULL STORY ➡️ https://t.co/wDkCCw6Jen pic.twitter.com/UuWk6k9HSP — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 12, 2018

Scotland head coach Townsend added: "It was great to hear from Gary that he wanted to commit to Scotland.

"It has become a competitive environment for dual-qualified players recently and we know that these are not easy decisions for players.

"We've been tracking Gary since he was at Jersey and his form over the past 12 months at Newcastle has moved him closer to playing international rugby.

"We look forward to welcoming him into our squad for this week's camp."