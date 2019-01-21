Edinburgh's Hamish Watson out of Scotland Six Nations squad

Scotland's Hamish Watson suffered a hand injury against Montpellier

Edinburgh forward Hamish Watson has pulled out of Scotland’s Six Nations squad after suffering a hand injury against Montpellier.

Watson was forced off with a suspected fractured hand during the first half of Edinburgh's 19-10 Champions Cup win over the French side on Friday.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has added four players to his squad after Watson dropped out.

Townsend also has concerns over Glasgow Warriors trio Sam Johnson (concussion), Jonny Gray (shoulder) and Ryan Wilson (shoulder) who are all receiving treatment with the Scotland medical team.

Uncapped Edinburgh back-row forward Luke Crosbie has been joined in the squad by Glasgow's Matt Smith, Alex Dunbar and Rob Harley.

Scotland face Italy at Murrayfield in their opening match on February 2 before Ireland visit Edinburgh the following weekend.

The Scots finished third in the 2018 Six Nations and Townsend will be hoping for a better showing in this year's championship.