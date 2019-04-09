Scotland hooker Ross Ford to leave Edinburgh at the end of season

Ross Ford has played at three World Cups for Scotland

Scotland hooker Ross Ford will leave Edinburgh at the end of the current season to conclude an 11-year career with the club.

Scotland's most capped international is one of seven players who are being released, along with Allan Dell, Tom Brown, Sean Kennedy, Luke Hamilton, Nathan Fowles and Senitiki Nayalo.

Ford has made 197 appearance for Edinburgh - the highest by any player - and the 34-year-old hooker also appeared at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cup for Scotland.

"Fordy is, and will go down in history as, one of the great Edinburgh and Scotland players," head coach Richard Cockerill said.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has released seven players

"He's a credit to the game with his work ethic, both on and off the pitch, while his playing record speaks for itself.

"I've got no doubt that he will be a success in whatever he decides to do in the future.

"They all leave with our upmost respect and we wish them all the best in their future rugby endeavours."

Ford, who has played 110 times for his country, joined Edinburgh from Border Reivers in 2007, and played on the 2009 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.