Ross Ford, Scotland's most-capped player, announces retirement

Ross Ford made 110 appearances for Scotland

Ross Ford, Scotland's most-capped player and former British and Irish Lions hooker, has announced his retirement from rugby.

The Edinburgh forward made 110 appearances for Scotland as well as earning a Lions cap against South Africa in 2009.

The 35-year-old now plans to take up a coaching role in the Fosroc Scottish Rugby academy.

Ford told Scottish Rugby: "I've been very fortunate. I've had a long career in the sport and have been able to represent my country at the highest level, playing in a lot of great places around the world.

"I've met some characters along the way and overall just feel very lucky to have played a sport that I love and make a living in the process.

"I never had any specific targets in mind, it [reaching 110 caps] just kind of crept up on me. I recognise it as a big achievement but it's just something that came hand-in-hand with playing the sport."