Sam Skinner ruled out of Scotland Rugby World Cup squad with hamstring injury

Sam Skinner will miss the Rugby World Cup with a hamstring problem

Scotland forward Sam Skinner has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old Exeter lock was injured in Scotland's 17-14 win over France at Murrayfield on Saturday and left the stadium on crutches.

In a statement, Scottish Rugby said: "Skinner had the muscle scanned at Spire Murrayfield Hospital on the evening of the match, with the time taken to recover deemed insufficient to play a meaningful part in Scotland's Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign."

Tim Swinson has been added to Gregor Townsend's training squad

Glasgow Warriors forward Tim Swinson, who earned the most recent of his 38 international caps in the 2018 win over Argentina, has been invited to train with the squad.

Head coach Gregor Townsend named a 42-man training squad in May, including uncapped trio Rory Hutchinson, Grant Stewart and Blade Thomson.

Uncapped Glasgow pair Scott Cummings and Kyle Steyn were then handed the final two spots, and Swinson's inclusion means there is still no place for Richie Gray, who won the Top 14 with Toulouse last season.