Scotland centre Sam Johnson says days of supporting Australia are in the past

Sam Johnson qualifies for Scotland having spent for years at Glasgow Warriors

Scotland centre Sam Johnson insists he is a different person from four years ago - for a start he no longer supports Australia.

The Queensland-born Glasgow centre is looking forward to his first taste of World Cup action on Sunday when his side kick-off their Pool A campaign against Ireland.

In 2015, however, he was celebrating the Dark Blues' controversial exit at the hands of the Wallabies as referee Craig Joubert's blunder robbed the Scots of a place in the semi-finals.

But Johnson - who qualifies for Gregor Townsend's team having spent four years at Scotstoun with the Warriors - says his days of cheering on the Aussies are over as he looks to go all the way with this new countrymen.

Referee Craig Joubert awarded Australia a late match-winning penalty during the 2015 World Cup quarter-final

"I had just arrived in Scotland," he said as he cast his mind back to that fateful evening at Twickenham. "I was living in a little club flat in Earl Street in Scotstoun. I remember watching that game.

"But I am a different person to the one I was four years ago. I was just this kid who had come from Australia so I was cheering for Australia. I did not know any better.

"I had no idea what was going on. I am a completely different person now. I was watching it on my own. I didn't know anybody back then.

5:00 Geraint Hughes explains what the major dos and don'ts will be for fans making the trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup Geraint Hughes explains what the major dos and don'ts will be for fans making the trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup

"To be honest I was not taking as much notice (with what happened on Joubert's mistaken offside call that handed Australia the winning penalty). It happened at the line-out so I had no idea what was going on. I just saw a penalty."

But Johnson is certain about what he believes Scotland's aims should be for the weeks ahead.

"I think you've got to look to the top," he said. "We're aware of the challenge that's going to be awaiting us against Ireland this weekend and we're focusing on that game.

"They are number one in the world but we're confident. We've just got to put as much pressure on their half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton as we can.

"They're world-class players but we'll deal with the threats that are in front of us and have a crack."