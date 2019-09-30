Stuart McInally praises cool Scottish heads in Japan heat against Samoa

Scotland captain Stuart McInally was pleased with their game management against Samoa

Scotland captain Stuart McInally praised his side for keeping their cool in the Kobe sweat box to claim a bonus-point win over Samoa.

World Rugby rules meant the Misaki Stadium's retractable roof had to remain shut during the game - even though there was no escape for temperatures which soared to almost 30 degrees, with the humidity levels nudging 80 per cent too.

But it was the Scots who sizzled on their way to a 34-0 triumph which reignites their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

"It was tough," said McInally. "With the roof closed I was sweating at the start of the warm-up. The ball was slippy but it was the same for both teams so it was pleasing we managed to force a few errors from Samoa because of our pressure.

"We had done a bit of work on passive heat strategies and we spent time in Portugal. All that helped us keep our fitness up and get the fourth try.

"I was really pleased with the performance as a whole. We spoke about starting the game well and we did that and I was pleased with how we managed the game.

"We didn't chase anything too early. It was 3-0 for a long time and we just had to keep playing the way we wanted to and were confident we would get tries later."

The bonus-point win puts Scotland back in contention for a quarter-final place

Sean Maitland and Greig Laidlaw crossed over during the first half before the Scots claimed the extra point with two penalty tries as Samoa wilted under pressure.

Stuart Hogg also became the first Scotland player to land a drop goal since Duncan Weir's last-minute winner against Italy in 2014 as he split the posts from 40 yards out just before the break.

And head coach Gregor Townsend said the composure to take on that attempt shows the British and Irish Lions full-back is continually adding new bows to his armoury.

Stuart Hogg landed a long-range drop goal against Samoa

He said: "Hoggy is over the moon with his drop goal. He's been practising them in training. He kicked a goal from 60 metres in training yesterday.

"He is a real team man. You can see pace and power in his game. He kicks touch for us, kicks restarts, general kicking and his ability to put others into space is excellent.

"He's maturing into all-round player who can help the team to win in different ways."