Scotland to host All Blacks and Argentina in 2020 autumn internationals

Scotland have played New Zealand 31 times but never beaten them

The All Blacks and Argentina will join Japan as Scotland's opponents in the 2020 autumn Tests at Murrayfield.

Scottish Rugby has confirmed that Gregor Townsend's side will open the campaign against the Pumas on the weekend of November 6, followed by the previously announced fixture against the Brave Blossoms a week later.

The Scots will finish the series against the world's number-two ranked side, New Zealand, over the weekend of November 20.

Murrayfield is already a 67,000 sell-out for the 2020 Calcutta Cup match against England on February 8 in the Guinness Six Nations and head coach Townsend is relishing the challenges in the year ahead.

Scotland last faced New Zealand in November 2017

He said: "Representing your country is the pinnacle of the sport and in 2020 we will have opportunities to pit ourselves against some of the world's leading teams.

"To host Argentina, Japan and New Zealand at Murrayfield following our games against England and France in the Six Nations provides fantastic competitive challenges which we look forward to seeing our players embrace."

Scotland have a shot at revenge after Japan dumped them out of the World Cup

Scotland's autumn Test opener against Argentina will be the 19th meeting between the sides, who have won the fixture nine times apiece.

The Scots have triumphed in the last five encounters, however - the 2016 win sandwiched by home-and-away doubles in 2014 and 2018.

Scotland fans will be eager for revenge after Japan sent them crashing out of the World Cup courtesy of a 28-21 victory in Yokohama, with World Rugby adding insult to injury by slapping the Scots with a £70,000 fine for comments made about seeking legal advice once it became clear the match may not take place at all.

The final autumn Test against New Zealand will be the first meeting between the sides since Scotland came close to a historic first win in 2017, only to lose 22-17.