Tom Smith: Former Scotland captain diagnosed with cancer

Tom Smith played 61 times for Scotland and captained his country in the 2001 Autumn Tests

Former Scotland captain Tom Smith has been diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

The 48-year-old prop, who played 61 times for Scotland over an eight-year international career, has received rounds of chemotherapy and is also undergoing radiotherapy after the cancer spread to his liver and brain.

"I was in my hospital bed and I said to staff, 'I'm determined to fight this'," Smith said on the Scottish Rugby Union website.

Smith won the final Five Nations Championship with Scotland in 1999 and captained his nation in the 2001 Autumn Tests.

He also made six Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions and was part of the touring squad that defeated South Africa in 1997.

Smith has coached at Edinburgh and Lyon after ending his playing career

Smith played for Caledonia Reds, Glasgow Warriors, Brive and Northampton Saints during his career and has since coached at Edinburgh and Lyon.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has given his support to his former international team-mate.

"For me, Tom is the outstanding Scotland player of the professional era and I'm sure rugby supporters throughout Scotland and the world will rally behind him and his family in these tough times," said Townsend.