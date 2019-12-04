John Barclay: Former Scotland captain retires from international rugby

Barclay vice-captained for Scotland at the World Cup in Japan

Former Scotland captain John Barclay has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 33-year-old Edinburgh flanker won 76 caps for his country during a 12-year Test career that included the recent World Cup in Japan.

"This isn't an easy decision," Barclay said on his Instagram account.

"But all good things must come to an end and after much thought I have decided the time is right to step down from the international game.

"Playing for Scotland is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and undoubtedly one of the best things I will achieve in my life.

Barclay scored seven tries in his 76 game for Scotland

"But for me and my family, it feels like the right time, It has truly been a privilege to wear the jersey.

"Not many people can say they got to live their boyhood dream, but I was lucky enough to have that honour, and it is something I am unbelievably proud of."