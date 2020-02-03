Finn Russell left out of Scotland squad to face England

Finn Russell missed out on the Six Nations game against Ireland

Finn Russell has once again been excluded from the Scotland squad to face England in the Six Nations this weekend.

The Racing 92 fly-half missed Scotland's 19-12 defeat to Ireland at Dublin on Saturday after being disciplined for breaching team rules last week following an alleged late-night drinking session at the team hotel.

Russell returned to France after he was told he would not be selected for the game against Ireland on February 1 after he ignored requests to cease drinking alcohol at the hotel bar after joining up with his international team-mates.

He had earlier arrived at the Scotland team hotel in Edinburgh after playing for Racing 92 in their 27-24 defeat to Saracens in the European Champions Cup.

Adam Hastings played at outside-half in Dublin and Scotland's 37-man squad for the visit of England on Saturday includes Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir, who was called last week in place of Russell.