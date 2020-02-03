Finn Russell left out of Scotland squad to face England
Last Updated: 03/02/20 1:57pm
Finn Russell has once again been excluded from the Scotland squad to face England in the Six Nations this weekend.
The Racing 92 fly-half missed Scotland's 19-12 defeat to Ireland at Dublin on Saturday after being disciplined for breaching team rules last week following an alleged late-night drinking session at the team hotel.
Russell returned to France after he was told he would not be selected for the game against Ireland on February 1 after he ignored requests to cease drinking alcohol at the hotel bar after joining up with his international team-mates.
He had earlier arrived at the Scotland team hotel in Edinburgh after playing for Racing 92 in their 27-24 defeat to Saracens in the European Champions Cup.
Adam Hastings played at outside-half in Dublin and Scotland's 37-man squad for the visit of England on Saturday includes Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir, who was called last week in place of Russell.