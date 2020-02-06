Magnus Bradbury in for Scotland at No 8 against England in Six Nations

Magnus Bradbury will start for Scotland against England on Saturday

Magnus Bradbury replaces Nick Haining at No 8 in the only change to Scotland's starting XV for their Six Nations clash with England on Saturday.

The Edinburgh flanker, who scored in last year's thrilling 11-try Calcutta Cup draw at Twickenham, missed the opening-round defeat to Ireland due to a thigh strain.

Scotland team named to face England in the 2020 Guinness Six Nations at @BTMurrayfield this Saturday #AsOne #SCOvENG — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 6, 2020

Haining drops down to the bench, taking Cornell du Preez's place, while prop Simon Berghan also comes into the replacements for WP Nel.

Like their opponents, Scotland will be looking to bounce back from defeat in their opening round fixture in the championship, as they struggled in Paris in losing 24-17 to France.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: "We were proud of parts of our performance in Dublin at a very difficult venue. The challenge for the squad is to replicate that level and take our chances when they come, in order to win tight games.

"We were disappointed not to beat Ireland but the opportunity to face England, against whom we are bidding to retain the Calcutta Cup, is one that excites players, coaches and supporters alike.

"England are an excellent team whose run to the Rugby World Cup final was no fluke.

Gregor Townsend has made just one change to his starting XV for the Calcutta Cup

"They will be smarting from their opener in Paris and [head coach] Eddie [Jones] will have them primed to come to Edinburgh and put in an improved performance.

"This famous fixture is one that stands out given the history surrounding it and we will have to be at our very best to stand a chance of winning against our oldest rivals."

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Hugh Jones, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Magnus Bradbury

Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Alan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Ben Toolis, 20 Nick Haining, 21 George Horne, 22 Rory Hutchinson, 23 Chris Harris