Six Nations: Scotland bring in Sam Skinner and Matt Fagerson

Sam Skinner is back in the Scotland squad after overcoming a hamstring injury

Exeter Chiefs lock Sam Skinner and Glasgow Warriors back row Matt Fagerson have been added to the Scotland squad for the Six Nations.

Respective hamstring and rib injuries ruled the pair out of the initial selection announced by head coach Gregor Townsend last month, with both players featuring for their club sides since their return.

It was confirmed earlier this month lock Jonny Gray will miss the remainder of the Six Nations for Scotland because of a hand injury.

Skinner last featured for Scotland in last year's summer Test win over France at Murrayfield, when he sustained the hamstring injury that would rule him out of contention for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Fagerson's last Test outing came the following weekend, in the win over Georgia in Tbilisi, with the 21-year-old narrowly missing out on the Japan tournament.

Gloucester second-row forward Alex Craig has been released from the squad back to his club.

Scotland visit Italy on February 22 before a home Test against France on March ahead of Townsend's squad finishing the campaign in Cardiff against Wales on March 14.