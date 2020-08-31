Scotland's professional rugby players agree salary reduction package

Scotland's professional rugby union players have agreed a salary reduction package.

The Scottish Rugby Union and the players' representatives, Rugby Players Scotland, announced a confidential deal had been agreed following talks designed to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A joint statement released by both parties read: "Scottish Rugby and Rugby Players Scotland (RPS) have now concluded their recent period of negotiation to address the need to reduce operating costs through employee and contracted player salary reductions.

"Against the backdrop of the significant economic impact of Covid-19, RPS entered discussions with Scottish Rugby to find a mechanism whereby its members' salaries would be subject to reduction, but their overall interests were protected.

"Both parties have now reached an agreement which acknowledges the need for sustainability in the sport in Scotland and meets the respective objectives of the business, while minimising financial hardship to RPS members through a programme of reimbursement should certain revenue streams be achieved over the course of the coming season.

"The discussions were conducted in a positive, open and constructive manner and both Scottish Rugby and RPS have agreed the specific financial details will remain confidential, with no further comment being made at this time."

The players' union had previously accepted the need for temporary pay cuts for its higher-earning members in April after the SRU proposed reductions ranging from 10 to 25 per cent over a five-month period for all players earning more than £50,000.

The SRU employs about 150 male and female players for Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh, Scotland Sevens, the Scottish Rugby Academy and Scotland Women.