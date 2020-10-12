Scotland squad: Finn Russell returns, while three uncapped in 40-man panel 

Finn Russell has been recalled to the Scotland squad after a spell in exile

Finn Russell has been recalled to the Scotland squad for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, after a period in exile.

Racing 92 fly-half Russell, who was banished from the squad before the 2020 Six Nations due to disagreements with head coach Gregor Townsend, has been named in the former Glasgow Warriors' coach's latest squad of 40 players ahead of the international Tests to come.

There are also call-ups for three uncapped players as Glasgow Warriors prop Oli Kebble, Edinburgh wing Duhan van der Merwe - both South African born - and Harlequins scrum-half Scott Steele are included.

Scotland face Georgia on October 23 before travelling to play Wales in their final Six Nations Test on Saturday, October 31. They will then face Italy away, followed by France and Fiji at Murrayfield between November 14 and November 28, in addition to one final playoff fixture on December 5.

More to follow...

Scotland squad

Forwards (23): Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Blair Cowan, Scott Cummings, Cornell du Preez, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Rob Harley, Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, Blade Thomson, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Backs (17): Darcy Graham, Nick Grigg, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg (Captain), George Horne, Damien Hoyland, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, James Lang, Sean Maitland, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Scott Steele, Duhan van der Merwe, Duncan Weir.