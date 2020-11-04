Scotland fly-halves Finn Russell and Adam Hastings ruled out of Nations Cup

Finn Russell (left) and Adam Hastings picked up injuries against Wales over the weekend

Scotland's Autumn Nations Cup hopes have suffered a major blow after Gregor Townsend confirmed stand-offs Finn Russell and Adam Hastings have both been ruled out with injury.

In a further setback, Glasgow Warriors playmaker Hastings is unlikely to feature at all during next year's Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Racing 92 player Russell suffered a groin injury as he made his first start for the Dark Blues in over a year during Saturday's win over Wales in Llanelli.

The 28-year-old was replaced by Hastings, 24, but he did not finish the 14-10 victory in the final game of this year's delayed Six Nations either after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

The Scots kick off their Autumn Nations Cup campaign away to Italy a week on Saturday before also taking on France and Fiji in the one-off eight-team tournament.

Skipper Stuart Hogg ended last weekend's victory - the Scots' first in the principality since 2002 - in the No 10 slot but the Exeter full-back has already admitted he would prefer to stay in the back-three, meaning Worcester's Duncan Weir could be handed a recall after his last start came against Ireland in March 2016.

Scotland open their Six Nations campaign away to England on February 6.