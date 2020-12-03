John Jeffrey: Former Scotland flanker named permanent Scottish Rugby chairman

John Jeffrey won 40 caps for Scotland

Former Scotland international John Jeffrey has been appointed as permanent chairman of the Scottish Rugby board.

Jeffrey has been fulfilling the role since May and Thursday's unanimous decision means he will continue until at least July 2023.

The 61-year-old former flanker was capped 40 times between 1984 and 1991 and also made the British and Irish Lions' squad in 1989.

Jeffrey is also an experienced administrator as an EXCO member of World Rugby and chairman of the Six Nations.

Scottish Rugby president Ian Barr said: "I am delighted that JJ has been approved by the board as chairman. I could not think of a better person to chair Scottish Rugby at this important time.

"JJ has been a real positive force since his appointment as interim chair back in May and we quickly realised we had an excellent, knowledgeable and highly respected rugby man who could take on the role permanently."

Live Tri-Nations Rugby Live on

Jeffrey said: "It's been a very busy six months since I took on the interim chair role and it gave me a real insight into both the work being done at all levels of the game in Scotland and especially by the board to tackle the challenges presented by Covid-19 whilst evolving and moving the organisation forward.

"I am passionate about the game in Scotland and I am proud to be given the unanimous backing of the board to extend my term as a non-executive director and chairman.

"I am looking forward to working closely with president Ian, the board and council and all our stakeholders to drive the sport forward."