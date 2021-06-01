Jamie Ritchie to captain Scotland for games against England A, Romania and Georgia over the summer

Ritchie made his debut against Canada in June 2018 and has now played 27 Tests

Scotland have named 17 uncapped players in a 37-strong squad for their upcoming summer fixtures.

Edinburgh's Jamie Ritchie will captain the group for games against England A, Romania and Georgia.

With eight players unavailable following their selection for the British and Irish Lions' tour to South Africa, and Gregor Townsend helping out Warren Gatland on the coaching staff, interim head coach Mike Blair's squad combines youth and experience.

Blair said: "We have selected a mix of genuine Test-match experience and a number of players who have impressed in the recent past to warrant a place in a squad that will want to continue the positive progress we have built up on and off the pitch in recent months.

"England A, Romania and Georgia will each pose different and tough challenges and we will have to be operating at our best to enjoy success, continuing on from some promising performances during the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

"With the next Rugby World Cup two years away this period gives us an opportunity to increase our depth in key positions and work with players who can put up their hands for international selection this summer, and beyond."

The full group will convene on June 15 to prepare for the England A fixture on June 27, with a smaller squad then travelling to Romania and Georgia for the two Test matches on July 10 and 17 respectively.

Of the uncapped contingent, Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel, Rory Darge, Jamie Dobie, Rufus McLean, Ross Thompson, Josh Bayliss and Ewan Ashman have previously spent time in the Scotland set-up.

For others, namely Sione Tuipulotu, Kiran McDonald, Cole Forbes, Jack Blain, Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastian, Robin Hislop, Cameron Henderson and Jamie Hodgson call-ups will represent their first taste of a senior international camp.

The squad retains experienced players, with no fewer than 20 previously representing Scotland.

Six players - Blair Kinghorn, Matt Scott, Adam Hastings, Scott Cummings, Simon Berghan and Ritchie - have earned at least 20 caps.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Nick Auterac, Josh Bayliss, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, David Cherry, Alex Craig, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Cameron Henderson, Robin Hislop, Jamie Hodgson, Oli Kebble, Kiran McDonald, Jamie Ritchie, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Grant Stewart, George Turner.

Backs: Jack Blain, Jamie Dobie, Cole Forbes, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Damien Hoyland, Blair Kinghorn, James Lang, Rufus McLean, Matt Scott, Charlie Shiel, Scott Steele, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu.