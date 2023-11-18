Scottish Rugby apologises for 'letting down' family of former player Siobhan Cattigan, who passed away in 2021

Scottish Rugby has apologised for 'letting down' the family of former player Siobhan Cattigan, who passed away in 2021

Scottish Rugby has apologised to the family of Siobhan Cattigan, saying "we should have managed this tragic situation better" after the back-rower died at the age of 26 in November 2021.

Cattigan's family said an undetected rugby-related brain damage caused a significant decline in her health and that she was not given the required assistance after suffering two concussions on international duty.

They also criticised the governing body for not holding an independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to Cattigan's death.

Recently-appointed Scottish Rugby chair John McGuigan revealed that he had met Cattigan's parents, Neil and Morven, and her partner Ann Taylor, in person over recent months, to say sorry on behalf of the governing body.

In a statement posted on the Scottish Rugby website on Saturday, McGuigan said: "As the new chair of SRL I wish to apologise wholeheartedly for any anguish we caused Siobhan during her time with Scottish Rugby and to her family and loved ones following her passing.

"Albeit Scottish Rugby did not intend to cause distress to the family through our actions it's clear we should have managed this tragic situation better.

"We have listened and heeded the lessons and, in Siobhan's memory, commit to making changes to ensure we are a better organisation in the future.

"When Siobhan was with the Scotland squad her parents told me there were some situations when we, as Scottish Rugby, should have supported her better.

"They told me Siobhan had specifically mentioned medical and welfare care, as well as how information around selection was communicated."

The SRU came under fire for its failure to inform Cattigan's team-mates of the family's wishes that they attend her funeral and also for not attempting to pay tribute to her at an international match until almost 18 months after her death.

McGuigan added: "We also take responsibility for Scottish Rugby's handling of certain elements surrounding Siobhan's funeral, including not relaying the family's wishes to every player which meant some of Siobhan's team-mates did not get the opportunity to attend her funeral.

"We also let the family down by not directly contacting the family nor visiting after Siobhan's passing to offer our condolences.

"Since Siobhan's passing there have also been other events which should have been handled differently by the organisation, this also relates to how we referenced Siobhan and we recognise that Siobhan is one of 'our people' too.

"As Scottish Rugby we are fully committed to support the family's work to maintain Siobhan's memory. During my meetings with Siobhan's family we discussed the range of actions we could take together to maintain Siobhan's memory. This discussion is ongoing."