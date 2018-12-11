Johnny Sexton signs new Ireland and Leinster deal until 2021

Johnny Sexton will be available for Ireland until 2021 after singing the new deal

Johnny Sexton has signed a new deal with the IRFU that sees him commit to Ireland and Leinster until 2021.

The fly-half, who will be 36 when his new contract expires, was named 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year last month.

Sexton enjoyed a trophy-laden 2018, helping Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam as well as being a key figure in Leinster's European Champions Cup and PRO14 title wins.

Furthermore, he was key in Ireland securing their first-ever home win over New Zealand in Dublin last month and a series win in Australia in June.

After signing his new deal, Sexton said: "I am delighted to sign a new IRFU contract to continue to play for Leinster and Ireland. It is where I have always wanted to play so I am delighted to extend.

"We get looked after extremely well here and it is an exciting time for Irish rugby. I am looking forward to hopefully being a part of that over the next few years."

Sexton, who is vice-captain of Ireland, made his debut for his country in 2009 and has gone on to earn 78 caps and score 738 points.

The 33-year-old has also toured twice with the British & Irish Lions, contributing to the 2013 series win over Australia and 2017 drawn series in New Zealand.

At provincial level, Sexton has made over 150 appearances for Leinster, scoring over 1300 points.