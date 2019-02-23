Peter O'Mahony wants Ireland to forget about 2013 Six Nations defeat to Italy in Rome

Peter O'Mahoney says it's "special" to be captaining Ireland at the Six Nations

Peter O'Mahony wants Ireland to forget about past misdemeanours when they face Italy on Sunday.

The Munster flanker admitted he is still haunted by the 22-15 loss to the Italians in Rome six years ago.

That defeat led to Ireland finishing fifth in the 2013 Six Nations, costing Declan Kidney his job.

"I remember doing media after that game, I got a shiver down my spine," said O'Mahony.

"You just don't like losing, it doesn't matter whether it's in Rome or at home.

"There are big days out there when you win things, but it's funny, the days you lose are the days that stand out at times.

"It shouldn't be the way, but that's how it is. We'll be looking for a big performance tomorrow.

"We understand how difficult it is every time you come to Rome, we know the physicality required."

Flanker O'Mahony played on the wing in that 22-15 defeat to Italy in 2013

O'Mahony is set to captain his country as Rory Best is rested for Sunday's clash at the Stadio Olimpico. It will be the 29-year-old's 55th Ireland cap and the seventh time he has led his country.

"It's hugely special, an incredible honour, to captain Ireland," said O'Mahony.

"I've been lucky enough to captain the team a couple of times before when the other lads were out, but to get a chance to captain the team in the Six Nations, it's an incredible competition, one of the best in the world.

"It's not about personal milestones, but it's certainly special for me to be asked to lead the lads out tomorrow.

"It doesn't change my week or what I do to be honest. It's nice to be asked."

O'Mahony most notably captained Ireland on the successful Australia tour last summer and will be hoping he can lead his side to a Six Nations victory.

"There's an incredible amount of history gone with Irish captains and it's a huge honour to play in itself, but being captain is just extra special," he said.

"It's hard not to single out lots of Irish captains as inspiration really.

"Obviously Rory's been left at home, then even very recently there's been Paul O'Connell and Brian O'Driscoll - I could name a list of guys I looked up to for a long time.

"We've built a huge leadership group now, so we depend on lots of guys not just one guy and we're relying on lots of guys to lead."