Rob Kearney and Keith Earls available for Ireland's Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland

Ireland's Rob Kearney is available to play against Scotland on Sunday

Assistant coach Andy Farrell says Rob Kearney and Keith Earls are available to play for Ireland in their Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.

Farrell said full-back Kearney and centre Earls "ran well" in training on Wednesday and he expects the duo to be ready for the Pool A opener in Yokohama on Sunday.

Kearney had suffered a problem with his calf and Earls has been battling back from a thigh complaint.

Keith Earls is also fit to feature against Scotland in Yokohama

"We're pleased with how things have gone today," said Farrell. "Rob and Keith Earls ran well, and trained well.

"There are a few protocols that they need to go to, so that's what we need to adhere to with the medical staff. But they are very happy.

"They are available, so we've obviously another session to go on Friday.

"It's Wednesday. The game's on Sunday, so we're building nicely. Everybody (barring Robbie Henshaw) is available for selection."

Robbie Henshaw will miss the Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland due to a hamstring issue

Henshaw will definitely miss Sunday's Rugby World Cup opener due to his hamstring issue, but Ireland still hope he will be fit for their second Pool A match against Japan.

Farrell confirmed that Joey Carbery was fully fit, with the fly-half likely to take a seat on the bench against the Scots.

"Joey's been training well since Monday, so we're in a good spot," said Farrell.

"Robbie won't make this weekend, they are very happy with his progress but he will sit out this weekend and hopefully he will be available for next week. His progress has been great."