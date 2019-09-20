Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway start for Ireland against Scotland

Jordan Larmour will be in the No 15 jersey against Scotland

Jordan Larmour faces the biggest challenge of his fledgling Test career when he starts Ireland's World Cup opener against Scotland at full-back.

The 22-year-old Leinster speed merchant will make just his seventh Test start when slotting into Ireland's starting XV with Rob Kearney unable to fend off his calf problem.

Andrew Conway will start on the wing with his Munster team-mate Keith Earls not fully fit after a thigh complaint.

Assistant coach Andy Farrell declared both Kearney and Earls "available for selection" on Wednesday, but Ireland have opted not to risk either senior star in their pivotal Pool A battle.

Andrew Conway on the wing for Ireland

Larmour's toughest task could be to stay strong under the high ball, the much-vaunted young star needing to hit top form to match one of Kearney's chief assets.

Conway has impressed across Ireland's warm-up matches and has always proved hugely reliable under the high ball.

So the 28-year-old will doubtless be called upon to help Larmour cope with the expected aerial assault.

Garry Ringrose has edged out Chris Farrell to start at outside centre, with Robbie Henshaw missing out due to hamstring trouble.

Rory Best captains the side from hooker on his 121st cap, while Iain Henderson will partner James Ryan at lock, with Tadhg Beirne on the bench.

James Ryan partners Iain Henderson in the second row

Jack Carty is preferred to Joey Carbery on the bench, but Joe Schmidt confirmed that Munster playmaker Carbery is fully fit.

Ireland: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9 Conor Murray, 8 CJ Stander, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 5 James Ryan, 4 Iain Henderson, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Rory Best (c), 1 Cian Healy

Replacements: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Tadhg Beirne, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Jack Carty, 23 Chris Farrell.