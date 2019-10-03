Joey Carbery withdrawn from Ireland's World Cup game against Russia
Last Updated: 03/10/19 10:44am
Conor Murray replaced Joey Carbery on Ireland's bench for the Rugby World Cup clash with Russia in Kobe.
Fly-half Carbery was due to cover scrum-half from the bench in Ireland's third Pool C encounter, but suffered ankle irritation in training on Wednesday.
Carbery suffered his initial ankle injury in Ireland's 29-10 win over Italy on August 10, but fought back to fitness to make the World Cup and featured off the bench in Ireland's 19-12 loss to Japan last weekend.
But now the 23-year-old has suffered a minor setback and Ireland opted not to risk him against the Russians.