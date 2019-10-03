Joey Carbery withdrawn from Ireland's World Cup game against Russia

Joey Carbery has played 20 minutes of Ireland's World Cup campaign so far

Conor Murray replaced Joey Carbery on Ireland's bench for the Rugby World Cup clash with Russia in Kobe.

Fly-half Carbery was due to cover scrum-half from the bench in Ireland's third Pool C encounter, but suffered ankle irritation in training on Wednesday.

Carbery suffered his initial ankle injury in Ireland's 29-10 win over Italy on August 10, but fought back to fitness to make the World Cup and featured off the bench in Ireland's 19-12 loss to Japan last weekend.

But now the 23-year-old has suffered a minor setback and Ireland opted not to risk him against the Russians.