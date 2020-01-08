Ireland set to be without Joey Carbery for Six Nations following wrist surgery

Ireland look set to be without Joey Carbery for this year's Six Nations following reports he has undergone surgery on his wrist.

The 24-year-old fly-half will be sidelined for two to four months according to Munster head coach Johann Van Graan, with Ireland's Six Nations opener against Scotland taking place on February 1.

Van Graan was reported in The Irish Times saying: "That's rugby, I'm gutted for Joey as an individual.

"I care about the players and speaking to him on Monday afternoon when we got the news, obviously it's not nice news for him.

Munster fly-half Carbery was injured against Ulster on Friday night

"He worked hard to get back into the position, he played the full 80 (minutes) for the first time for quite a while and now he is out for a considerable amount of time.

"That's rugby, that's life. He'll be back, he's a class man and a brilliant rugby player. He'll come back stronger, take his time and I can't wait to have him back in the future."

Carbery sustained the injury in Friday night's PRO14 game against Ulster and it leaves Munster without their top three fly-halves for Sunday's Champions Cup encounter against Racing 92.

JJ Hanrahan is recovering from a hamstring problem picked up against Leinster, while Tyler Bleyendaal is still sidelined with a neck injury.