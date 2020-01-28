Caelan Doris starts for Ireland in Six Nations opener vs Scotland

Caelan Doris will make his Ireland debut against Scotland in the Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday

Leinster No 8 Caelan Doris will make his Ireland debut in their Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday, as Munster skipper Peter O'Mahony starts on the bench.

Elsewhere in the forward pack of head coach Andy Farrell's first squad, Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong start at loosehead and tighthead prop respectively, either side of Ulster's Rob Herring, who starts at hooker. Uncapped Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher provides bench cover.

The second row consists of James Ryan and Iain Henderson, with Devin Toner named on the bench, while CJ Stander starts at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier at openside and Doris at No 8.

In the backs, Conor Murray has held off the challenge of in-form Ulster scrum-half John Cooney to start at 9, alongside skipper Johnny Sexton, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose starting in the centre - Robbie Henshaw taking the 23 shirt.

The back-three sees Leinster's Jordan Larmour start at full-back ahead of Ulster's Will Addison, Ulster's Jacob Stockdale on the left wing and Munster's Andrew Conway on the right wing.

The rest of the bench cover sees Munster's Dave Kilcoyne cover loosehead, Leinster's Andrew Porter cover tighthead, and Ross Byrne the replacement 10.

#TeamOfUs



Here's the Ireland team to play Scotland in the opening round of the #GuinnessSixNations in @AVIVAStadium on Saturday.



Two uncapped players: Caelan Doris & Ronan Kelleher.#ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/Ar7nLV7Krs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 28, 2020

Ireland: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Conor Murray; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 CJ Stander, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Devin Toner, 20 Peter O'Mahony, 21 John Cooney, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Robbie Henshaw.