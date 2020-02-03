Garry Ringrose to miss Ireland's Six Nations clashes against England and Wales

Garry Ringrose will be unavailable to Ireland until the fourth round

Garry Ringrose will miss Ireland's Six Nations clashes with Wales and England after suffering a suspected broken finger against Scotland.

He was replaced at half-time by Leinster team-mate Robbie Henshaw in Ireland's opener, which they won 19-12, and is set to return for the fourth-round clash against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on March 7.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) also said that Dave Kilcoyne and Caelan Doris will be assessed as part of concussion protocols while Tadgh Furlong will be monitored with "calf tightness" ahead of Saturday's match against Wales.

Ringrose is set to stay with the team despite being unavailable for the next two matches, with the IRFU confirming he "will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group".

Leinster flanker Will Connors has been added to the squad with Ryan Baird (Leinster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster) and Harry Byrne (Leinster) all returning to their respective provinces.

Johnny Sexton's 19-point haul got head coach Andy Farrell off to a winning start on Saturday, as Ireland beat Scotland 19-12 in a tense opener.

Scotland had plenty of chances themselves but passed up numerous promising openings - none more blatant than when skipper Stuart Hogg dropped the ball over the try-line when attempting to ground on 50 minutes.

Sexton registered a try, conversion and four penalties in the win, while Adam Hastings - starting at fly-half in the absence of Finn Russell for off-field issues - notched all of Scotland's points off the tee, but their search for a first win at the Aviva Stadium continues.

Ireland's training squad for Wales game:

Forwards: Will Connors, Max Deegan, Ultan Dillane, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Heffernan, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Jack McGrath, Jack O'Donoghue, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Will Addison, Bundee Aki, Billy Burns, Ross Byrne, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Stuart McCloskey, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jacob Stockdale