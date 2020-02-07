Ireland's Andrew Conway wary of 'world class' Josh Adams in Wales tie

Josh Adams scored a hat-trick last week in Wales' win over Italy

With a starting berth nailed down in the Ireland team, Andrew Conway will have to get used to facing off against the very best in the business.

The 28-year-old has had to wait in the wings in recent seasons, battling for a consistent starting role. However, injury to Keith Earls has opened the door, and he's looking to take full advantage.

On Saturday, the Munster winger will engage in a personal duel with Welsh flyer Josh Adams, and he's under no illusions as to the scale of the task at hand.

"[It's a] tough job for me. He's a world class player," said Conway of Adams. "Watching him for Worcester over the past few years, he's top class, strong fella, knows how to find the line. He's aggressive and ticks a lot of boxes.

"I'll keep ticking along in analysis and see what his preferences are."

Conway will be looking to lay down a marker in the early stages

Of course, the added benefit of the Andy Farrell regime for Conway is that the team gets named on Tuesdays, so he has a longer lead-in to the game in which to prepare.

"I definitely prefer it," said Conway, when asked about the earlier announcement. "It gives clarity to everyone. It just makes things easier, makes conversations easier around linking up with guys, me linking up with Robbie Henshaw at 13.

"We're having conversations from Monday, rather than a Tuesday or sometimes even a Thursday. So I think it's a definite benefit, having as much clarity as possible."

Farrell has put his own stamp on the set-up, after taking over from Joe Schmidt

Farrell's charges will need all the time they can get to prepare themselves to the challenge that is to come on Saturday afternoon.

"They're Grand Slam champions, they were in a semi-final of the World Cup," Conway said. "Lads who've been playing for Wales for a long time know what they bring, they're really consistent. They'll look to change things a small bit without going away from what makes them a strong team.

"We know what's going to come, they're called Test matches for a reason. They'll test you mentally, physically, emotionally - everything. It's down to every individual. Once I feel Robbie's prepared and Jordan [Larmour] is prepared then that's when you're on the money.

"Last week was a tough match. We feel that'll stand to us, we feel we've had a proper test match going into this week and it's going to be up a level.

"It's not always going to be perfect.

"As a first step post-World Cup I'm happy with what it was."

It's down to every individual. Conway knows he has his role to play

Now that the 28-year-old has secured a starting jersey, he won't be giving it up without a fight.

"There's serious competition [for starting positions]," he warned. "Earlsy is coming back from the grumpy knee, Dave Kearney's ripping it up when he's playing for Leinster and there's lads who aren't in the squad who are brilliant players. I'm happy, but you can't be too happy when you're starting.

"You want to be putting your hand up and trying to be one of the best players on the pitch consistently. It's great to have an opportunity to do it."