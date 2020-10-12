Jordan Larmour ruled out of Ireland's six-game autumn schedule

Jordan Larmour was injured against Benetton over the weekend

Jordan Larmour has been ruled out of Ireland's six-game autumn schedule after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

The Leinster back, who has won 24 caps, will undergo surgery this week after being hurt during the Guinness PRO14 match against Benetton on Saturday.

"There is no timeline on his return yet until after the procedure, but he will be unavailable for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup," Leinster said in a statement on their official website.

Ireland face delayed Six Nations games against Italy and France later this month.

That will be followed by Autumn Nations Cup appointments with Wales, England and Georgia, plus a play-off game in that tournament between November 13 and December 5.