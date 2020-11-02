IRFU receives £16.2m Irish government bailout from COVID-19 fund

Irish rugby has been given a welcome boost by the Government

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has received a £16.2m bailout from the Government to help balance its books during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from the Irish Government's COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Sport and is issued in the wake of the IRFU reporting a record deficit of £32.2m.

Chief executive Philip Browne said: "The funding for rugby announced today by Government and Sport Ireland is critical for the IRFU to keep rugby activities at all levels of our sport going for now, for the many men, women and children who participate in, or volunteer at, Clubs week-in-week-out, and for our Provincial and International teams.

IRFU chief executive Phillip Browne has thanked the Irish government for their financial assistance

"As outlined to the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee in recent weeks and confirmed in our recent annual report, Irish Rugby is in a perilous financial position as a result of Covid-19.

"While we moved quickly to reduce costs and agree cuts with our staff and players, further reductions and actions are under constant review as we move from a relatively strong cash position just 18 months ago to facing ongoing record losses in 2020 and on into 2021.

"We are very grateful for the ongoing support shown to us by Government and Sport Ireland throughout this pandemic, especially with today's vital funding announcement.

"We also acknowledge the support of our sponsors and loyal patrons who have invested in ten- and five-year tickets. This support is vital if Irish Rugby is to survive until a time where we can once again welcome our supporters, in meaningful numbers, back to the Aviva Stadium and our provincial grounds."

On the pitch, Ireland missed out on the Six Nations crown after losing 35-27 to France in Paris at the weekend.