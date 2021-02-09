Jack Conan: Ireland call up Leinster forward to face France in Six Nations

Jack Conan has not featured for Ireland since the 2019 World Cup

Leinster forward Jack Conan has been added to Ireland's Six Nations squad ahead of Sunday's clash with France, the Irish Rugby Football Union have announced.

The 28-year-old, who has earned 17 Test caps but not played since the 2019 World Cup, will strengthen Andy Farrell's back-row options after Peter O'Mahony was sent off in Sunday's loss to Wales.

Flanker O'Mahony was dismissed for a reckless shoulder-led hit to the head of Wales prop Tomas Francis and will discover his fate at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

0:29 Johnny Sexton says he is confident Ireland can fix the issues that cost them in their Six Nations opener on Sunday before they host France Johnny Sexton says he is confident Ireland can fix the issues that cost them in their Six Nations opener on Sunday before they host France

Uncapped Munster back row Gavin Coombes has been released from Farrell's squad to return to training with his province.

Prop Ed Byrne, who provided additional front-row cover for the trip to the Principality Stadium, has remained with the national team, as has his uncapped Leinster team-mate Ryan Baird.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and lock James Ryan will go through return-to-play protocols after suffering head knocks during the 21-16 loss in Cardiff.