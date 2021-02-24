Gary Halpin: Former Ireland prop, who also played for Leinster, Harlequins and London Irish, dies aged 55

Former Ireland and Leinster prop Gary Halpin has died aged 55

Former Ireland and Leinster prop Gary Halpin has died aged 55.

Halpin made 11 appearances for Ireland between 1990 and 1995 and had spells at Harlequins and London Irish after starting his career at Leinster.

Everyone at Irish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Ireland international Gary Halpin.



Gary won 11 Test caps, representing Ireland at the 1991 and 1995 Rugby World Cups.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former team-mates at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/vE6HkVLW7x — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 24, 2021

Leinster said on their official website: "Leinster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Leinster and Ireland prop Gary Halpin at the age of 55.

"Halpin, who also represented London Irish and Harlequins, played 11 times for the national side, famously scoring a try against New Zealand at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Gary Halpin in action during a Legends game between Ireland and England in 2010

"He made his Ireland debut against England in 1990 and also played at the 1991 Rugby World Cup."

Halpin studied at Rockwell College and later the University of Manhattan and most recently worked as head of boarding at Cistercian College, Roscrea.

Leinster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Leinster, @Harlequins, @londonirish and @IrishRugby prop Gary Halpin.



Our thoughts are with Gary's family, friends, and all who knew him.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.https://t.co/TLtCKa7ic1 pic.twitter.com/P9zn2Vp87n — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 24, 2021

A message on the college's official Twitter page read: "The College community of staff, students, parents and monks were devastated this morning on hearing of the sudden death of our much-loved colleague and friend Gary Halpin RIP.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."