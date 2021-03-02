Johnny Sexton: Ireland and Leinster captain signs one-year contract extension with Irish Rugby Football Union

Johnny Sexton, 35, says his appetite for success with Ireland and Leinster remains strong

Ireland and Leinster captain Johnny Sexton has signed a one-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

The new deal for the 35-year-old fly-half, who has won 97 caps for his country, will run until the end of the 2021-22 season.

"I am really enjoying my rugby and I want to keep learning and adding value to both the Ireland and Leinster environments," he told the IRFU website.

"My appetite for success is the same as it ever was and the ambitions of both the Ireland and Leinster squads match my own."

Sexton has been a key figure for Ireland for more than a decade following his international debut against Fiji in November 2009.

The 2018 World Player of the Year took on the national team captaincy from Rory Best following the 2019 World Cup and has spoken of his desire to play at the 2023 tournament in France, by which time he will be 38.

Sexton scores against Italy in the Six Nations back in October

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: "Johnny continues to show he has the quality and appetite to compete at the highest levels.

"He is playing an important leadership role with the Ireland squad and his insight and experience continues to be of great value to the group."