Mack Hansen: Connacht wing to train with Ireland squad ahead of autumn international against Japan

Mack Hansen has scored four tries in five appearances for Connacht

Uncapped Connacht wing Mack Hansen will train with Ireland's squad this week ahead of Saturday's autumn international against Japan in Dublin.

Australia-born Hansen has scored four tries in five appearances since joining the province on a two-year deal from the Brumbies in the summer.

The 23-year-old represented his native country at under-20 level but is eligible for Ireland as his mother hails from Cork.

British and Irish Lion Robbie Henshaw, who was left out of the 38-man squad named by head coach Andy Farrell on October 20 following a foot injury, will continue his rehabilitation programme under the direction of the Ireland medical team.

The Irish Rugby Football Union has also announced that Munster second row Thomas Ahern and Leinster back Jamie Osborne have returned to their respective provinces having trained with the national team last week.

After facing the Brave Blossoms this weekend, Ireland have an Aviva Stadium appointment with New Zealand the following Saturday before hosting Argentina at the same venue on Sunday, November 21.