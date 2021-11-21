Ireland coach Andy Farrell says Northern hemisphere teams on fire

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is expecting a competitive Six Nations

Ireland coach Andy Farrell described the northern hemisphere nations as being on fire after his side's 53-7 thrashing of Argentina on Sunday capped an impressive few weeks for the best of the Six Nations.

Ireland and France, who secured back-to-back victories over the All Blacks, won all three of their November Test games, as did England, whose last-gasp defeat of the world champions Springboks followed a comprehensive victory over Australia.

"The northern hemisphere teams have been on fire, haven't they? Fair play to them, I thought the England, Wales and France games were fantastic to watch," Farrell said.

"We'll keep learning our lessons, improve as a group and we know we haven't won a trophy this month and the lads will go away now and come back for the Six Nations.

"We will meet up and review and take our lessons learned and watch the lads fighting it out amongst each other and hopefully they grow as players and we hit the ground running for the Six Nations.

Josh van der Flier scores for Ireland

"We didn't have much game-time coming up here to this series and our first performance was excellent and we grew from there. They've been exceptional, they got up to speed quickly and hopefully, we can do that in the Six Nations."

While Farrell said Ireland's performance was not perfect, he was particularly pleased with how his wider squad responded after forwards Jack Conan and Iain Henderson were ruled out shortly before kick-off.

Nick Timoney travelled down from Belfast on Sunday morning to join the replacements and came on for the last 20 minutes to join a backrow featuring Peter O'Mahony, who added to the chorus of players praising the recent spell in camp.

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony (centre) celebrates with team-mates Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey

"I've loved the month, it's probably been one of the most enjoyable ones of my career and I'm sure a lot of the other lads would say the same," said the stand-in captain, who won his 79th cap in a near 10-year international career on Sunday.

"It's just been great fun. We've learnt a huge amount as a group but I think that cohesion that we've built has brought us to that next level."