Conor Murray: Ireland scrum-half signs new deal with IRFU and Munster to end speculation over future

Conor Murray will continue to play for Munster and Ireland

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray has ended speculation of a move to France by signing a new long-term deal with the IRFU to extend his time with Munster,

Murray, only eight caps short of reaching a century for his country, has agreed terms on a contract through the end of the 2024 season, by when he would be 35.

The deal means he will remain part of Andy Farrell's international set-up as well as extend his stay with Munster, with whom he broke through for the first time in 2010.

Murray, who has also represented the British & Irish Lions in eight Test matches, said, "I'm delighted and grateful to be able to continue living this dream of playing here in Ireland.

"With my home province Munster and the national squad, I truly believe there's huge potential of success and that there will be many more big days ahead."

David Nucifora, the IRFU's Performance Director, added: "Conor has had some challenges in the past few seasons but has put some niggling injuries behind him to play a central role with Munster, Ireland and the Lions.

"He is a popular figure in every squad he is involved in and adds a huge amount of experience and value to younger players coming through."